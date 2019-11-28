Outfit Ideas For The Bride Squad To Try During The Sangeet Ceremony

The wedding season is here and it is time to go shopping for the perfect outfit. Sangeet is usually the most awaited event during a wedding, except the D-day of course. While the wedding day has some requisites for the outfits, Sangeet is more flexible. Not just the bridesmaid, even the bride has the freedom to wear what they want. But one should always remember to choose something they will be comfortable dancing the night away or performing really complex steps on stage. Here are a few outfit ideas for the Sangeet ceremony:

Lehenga

Old is gold they say, and so lehenga should top the list. If one is not sure about trying new trends or are short on time for an expansive shopping spree, lehenga is the safest and best option. There are a lot of styles from which one can choose like a mermaid skirt or a flared one, a long choli or a cropped one, sheer dupattas or heavy-embroidered ones. With the right kind of accessories and jewellery, lehenga is always a good idea. (Image courtesy: Anita Dongre on Instagram)

Dhoti Pant

If one is a bridesmaid, then this outfit is perfect. Dhoti pants are in trend as Sangeet outfits right now because they make for having an easy-breezy time on the dance floor. One can don a shrug over it or just wear it with a crop top or Kurti. A cape is also a good idea. If it is a bride in dhoti pants, then some bling should do wonders. (Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon on Instagram)

Crop top & skirt

Like lehenga but definitely better, crop top and skirt have become one of the popular Sangeet outfits. They are quite easy to manage and great for dancing the night away. It will even appease the traditional elders who might frown at dhoti pants. One can also use a shrug or a cape with it. (Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra on Instagram)

Saree

Sarees are always dreaded when it comes to dancing but not if one is clever with them. One can opt for a pre-stitched saree like Deepika Padukone wore in the song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani or Priyanka in Desi Girl from Dostana. Another clever way of wearing a saree is to drape it like a ghagra and just use a lot of pins. There are also saree gowns which look amazing and give a real contemporary vibe to the otherwise desi look. (Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon on Instagram)

