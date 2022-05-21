Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone In Stunning Louis Vuitton Outfits Takes To Streets Of France

Actor Deepika Padukone has been dominating headlines ever since she made it to the jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actor has been making stunning appearances on the streets of the French Riviera and her outfits are proof of it. The Padmaavat actor has once again managed to steal the show with her new look from Cannes as she took to the streets all clad in Louis Vuitton.

Deepika Padukone stuns in Louis Vuitton on the streets of the French Riviera

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone dropped a small clips that sees her donning a black chic outfit by the famous brand Louis Vuitton. The Louis Vuitton House Ambassador could be seen donning a black coloured high-neck sweater teamed up with thigh-length checked shorts and black sheer stockings. The look was completed with black coloured formal shoes and the same coloured bag. Her hair was tied in a loose messy ponytail and she accessorized the look with simple loop earrings and a bracelet in her hand. She even shared the pics on the photo-blogging site. Have a look:

Deepika exudes radiance in a black bodycon dress

In another video, shared by the Piku star on the Reels section of Instagram, she is seen rocking an all-black body-hugging dress that has a thigh-high slit from black. Deepika undoubtedly leveled up the glamour quotient as she wore a diamond necklace that complimented her whole attire. The 36-year-old actor could be seen giving poses from different angles in the video. Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone looked nothing less than a diva on day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival. The Om Shanti Om actor was all decked up in a red-coloured Louis Vuitton gown teamed up with a statement neckpiece. Husband Ranveer Singh was thrilled by her look and wrote in the comments section, "killing me."

For Day 1 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone exuded retro charm as she wore a sequinned saree by Sabyasachi featuring black and golden stripes. Ditching her go-to nude & minimal makeup, the Bajirao Mastani actor rocked bold dramatic eyeliner entirely covering her eyelids.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone