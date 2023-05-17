Manushi Chhillar Turns Black Swan In Classic Black Off-shoulder Gown At Cannes 2023

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is at the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. After walking the red carpet in white tulle gown, the Samrat Prithviraj actress wore a black gown at the minister’s dinner party which she attended on day 1 after walking the red carpet, in what marked her Cannes debut. For her second look, Manushi opted for a black off-shoulder gown had a tulle hem and fluffy structured pleats.

The outfit was cinched at the waist, with abstract silver embroidery across the length of the outfit. She gave perfect 'black swan' vibes and will remind fans of Natalie Portman from the film. For the make up, Manushi opted for smokey eyes and nude lips and completed her look with champagne golden heels. Showcasing an off-shoulder detailing, Manushi wore jewellery by Obari. The look was styled by Sheefa Gilani.

Manushi Chhillar is among the many celebrities who are making their Cannes debut this year from India. Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, which was praised by the fans. Sara said, she brought 'Indianess' to the red carpet with her attire. Manushi's looks, though in complete contrast with Sara's traditional look at Cannes debut, is receiving praise.

Manushi on Cannes debut

Speaking on the occasion, Manushi said, "As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one's work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent." The actress attended the prestigious film festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co. "I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community", she added. It will interesting to see more looks of Manushi from Cannes.

