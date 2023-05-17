Manushi Chhillar Makes A Stunning Appearance At Cannes 2023

Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World and Bollywood actress, made her debut appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, walking the red carpet for the first time. The Cannes Film Festival, which honours cinematic marvels from across the world, is a prestigious event that draws the attention of film enthusiasts worldwide. This year, several Indian celebrities made their debut appearance, including Manushi Chhillar.

Dressed in an exquisite white strapless gown, Manushi Chhillar captivated everyone's attention. The environmentally conscious couture by Fovari featured a white netted fabric embellished with delicate feather detailing at the bottom. The gown's intricate design and craftsmanship stole the show, leaving no doubt that Manushi looked nothing short of a dream in her white dress.

Adding a touch of neon pink to the evening, Manushi paired her elegance with vibrant shoes. However, it was the intricately detailed neck piece that truly caught the eye as she struck poses for the paparazzi. Reportedly, Manushi's couture gown was worth lakhs, an extravagant price tag that could easily sponsor a luxury trip to Hawaii. Her appearance on the Cannes red carpet certainly showcased her style and class.

Expressing her delight at being part of the Cannes experience, Manushi Chhillar said, "I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes. It is good that the numbers have been growing, and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India."

Indian Stars at Cannes Film Festival Day 1

Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival also saw other notable Indian personalities, including Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, and Guneet Monga, making their mark on the red carpet. As the festival continues, audiences eagerly await more stunning appearances and cinematic brilliance from around the world. Actors like Aishwarya Rao Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur are yet to walk the red carpet this year.