Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela Amp Up The Style Quotient On Red Carpet

Urvashi Rautela and Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet on day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. Sara shared her look on Instagram with a witty caption on her outing at Cannes. On day 2, Sara wore a saree-gown from the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. On day 1, she had worn an ivory lehenga, embracing her Indian roots. Her second red carpet apperance was in a fusion look.

Urvashi wore a beet red halter corset with a tulle skirt that layered ruffles. She completed her look with a small red bag. On day 1, Urvashi wore a similar outfit in purple colour. However, what caught the attention was her crocodile necklace, which was missing on day 2 at the red carpet. Both actresses attended the premire of Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Sara shares her Cannes Day 2 look on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shared her day 2 look at Cannes 2023. The Kedarnath actress wore another Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit at the French Riviera after sporting the designer duo's lehenga for her maiden walk at the iconic red steps of the international film festival. Sara's latest photos saw her donning a fusion look. She opted for a pearl white saree-gown in satin with a scallop trail. It had a dainty border with geometric black patterns.

Sara Ali Khan also spoke at the India Pavilion at Cannes on day 2. She was joined by Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga and Madhur Bhandarkar. From India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur are expected to walk the red carpet next. Mrunal will be walking the red carpet on May 18. Aishwarya landed at the French Riviera on May 18 and received a warm welcome. It is not known yet when she will walk the red carpet.