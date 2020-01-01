Castor Oil Benefits: Here's How You Can Achieve Flawless Skin

Castor oil is derived from the seeds of a plant known as Ricinus communis. It is primarily found in Africa, South Africa and India. While the United States and China are the main importers of castor oil, India is the world leader in castor oil production.

Originally, castor oil was used as an effective laxative. It was also used to induce labour. Today, castor oil is approved for use as an ingredient in cosmetics and, according to a safety review for castor oil, castor oil was used in over 900 cosmetic products in the year 2002.

Castor oil is produced by cold-pressing castor seeds and then applying heat. It is not an edible oil and contributes to only a fraction of the world’s vegetable oil production. Apart from being used to relieve constipation and other gastric problems, castor oil has a lot of benefits for hair and skin. Here is a list of benefits of castor oil for skin.

Benefits of castor oil for skin

Moisturizing

When the skin’s moisture is maintained, the skin looks young, hydrated, and healthy. Moisture helps in preventing wrinkles and fights other ageing spots. Castor oil contains triglycerides, which help maintain moisture in the skin. Castor oil also has humectant properties, which means that it can draw moisture from the air into the skin. Therefore, the skin keeps hydrated and fights dry skin.

Reduces puffiness

Castor oil has anti-inflammatory properties. This helps in reducing swelling and puffiness. It is also known for reducing the size of inflamed pimples or eye bags that may appear due to lack of sleep.

Acne

Bacteria and dirt on our face clog pores, which leads to acne and breakouts. Castor oil has anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties. Ricinoleic acid can stop growth in the bacteria that causes acne.

Soothing sunburn

When skin is left overexposed to harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun, it causes the skin to become red, swollen, and painful. Castor oil, due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it is able to ease the pain associated with sunburn. The moisturizing qualities of castor oil help reduce peeling.

Disclaimer: All of the information provided above is combined through sources and from various medical websites. Note that the effects vary from person to person, and always consult a dermatologist to avoid any kind of problems and for further assistance.