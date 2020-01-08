Casual Date Outfit Ideas Inspired By Fashionistas To Make Lasting Impression

The concept of casual dating doesn't offer commitment and focuses on having a good time with someone. Long-conversations, great food and endearing ambience makes for a perfect date. The only dilemma that women often experience prior to their special casual date is what to wear? Which accessories to pick? and how can we forget hair and makeup?

To make matters simple, here we list down 3 outfits that fashionistas swear by for a casual date-

Outfits that fashionistas swear by for a perfect casual date

Ideal winter casual date outfit

Shreya Jain is a popular fashion blogger. This outfit of hers is perfect for a casual date, be in during daytime or night. At times. women find it difficult to pick up a stylish winter outfit for a casual date. In this photo, the overall look of the outfit is bold yet chic, which is a rare combination.

Shreya Jain's maroon jersey jacket with black leather boots and matching short leather skirt is standing out beautifully. She paired her leather skirt with a black spaghetti top with lace details on the neck, which is a perfect choice this winters for a casual date.

Black is the new gold

Komal Pandey is a fashion blogger with a massive fanbase on social. We truly love in her in this stunning black jumpsuit. A black dress or black jumpsuit is an ideal casual date outfit which looks uber-chic and gives a strong impression. So on your next casual date swear by this look, which sleek straight hair and bold lip shade.

Put on the red dress

When in doubt go for a red dress. Women look really pretty in red dresses, be it long or short. The colour enhances their beauty to a great extent.

Opting for a red dress for a casual date is a good option. Don't believe us? Check out Karisma Kapoor rocking this short red dress like a boss. The beautiful actor looks nothing short of a dream in this vibrant red dress of hers with black details. Karisma prefered a high pony to go with this look. You can easily recreate this look for your next casual date, and make a lasting impression.

