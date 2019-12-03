Shreya Jain: The Popular Fashion Blogger Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Shreya Jain is a popular fashion blogger who has thousands of followers on social media. The Delhi girl's impeccable sense of fashion is hard to beat. Her official YouTube channel has over 551k subscribers, while her Instagram account has over 352k followers. Here, we have compiled a list of some of her best western looks to take style tips from:

Shreya Jain looks fresh in green

This stylish outfit looks simply stunning on the fashionista. The black spaghetti top paired with a pleated knee-high printed skirt looks ravishing on Shreya Jain. Her cute hair accessories and matching footwear accentuate her overall look to a great extent.

Shreya Jain's perfect evening look

We can't stop gushing about how ethereal Shreya looks in this high slit sleeveless dress, with black embellishments. From the way she has done her makeup to her unique choice of heels, everything compliments each other perfectly. This evening look is something you should definitely try to make heads turn.

Black is the new gold

Black is a classic colour, which never goes out of fashion. Shreya Jain wore an elegant sheer black dress with gold details. The quirky outfit is a must-have in your wardrobe. Her sleek straight hair and bold red lips made her overall look stand out.

Shreya charms in a tangerine two-piece outfit

Two-piece outfits have taken the Fashion Industry by storm. All fashion bloggers have given a thumbs up to the chic-fashion trend, thus making a wardrobe essential. There's no dearth in the variety of two-piece outfits available in markets or online. In this Instagram post shared by Shreya Jain, she can be seen wearing a really attractive and beautiful tangerine two-piece dress, with ruffle details on the sleeves.