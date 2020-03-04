Malaika Arora To Kylie Jenner, Celebs Who Aced The Bathing Suit Look

Various celebrities have been on vacations for the last few weeks, absorbing the sun and wearing some truly cool bathing suits. In the recent past, Malaika Arora was spotted vacationing at the beaches of Maldives. Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid are also always seen flaunting their beach-perfect body at the pool sides with trendy stylish bathing suits. That being said, here are a few celeb-inspired bathing suits you can take cues from.

Malaika Arora

In the recent past, Malaika Arora was seen flying to Maladvis to enjoy her vacation. During her tour, she was spotted in a quirky printed bathing suit. The suit had a golden chain printed graphic and was sported with a gold locket and chain. Malaika Arora also donned a white bathing suit paired with a white cape during her vacation.

Sara Ali Khan

Here, Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as she sported a bikini bathing suit with shorts. She paired the white shorts with a black suit, covered with a black and white jacket. On her tour to the Maldives, Sara Ali Khan wore a floral white bathing suit.

Kylie Jenner

On a girls' trip, Kylie Jenner sported a yellow one-piece bathing suit with similar shade nail paint along with it. In the second post, Kylie Jenner opted for a baby blue Chanel bathing suit. Kylie pulled it off so well and paired the whole look with some vintage gold jewellery. She looked amazing in her long tresses and nude makeup.

Gigi Hadid

Here, Gigi Hadid posed in the open shower wearing a black co-ord bathing suit. To complement her look, she sported a designer bandana on her head. In the second look, Gigi Hadid was spotted in a red bathing suit with an extended neckline.

