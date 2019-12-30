Celeb Gym Looks Of 2019: See How Malaika Arora And Other Celebs Slay In Their Gym Outfits

Bollywood celebrities put all their efforts to get in the perfect shape possible. Along with the inspiration to work out, you can also pick out some inspiration for the outfits they wear for the gym to ace your gym looks. From Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood divas are slaying in their gym outfits and how! These ladies are proving that no matter the age, work-stress or your busy home life, there is always a fun way to spruce up your gym life. Have a look at the best celeb-inspired gym looks of 2019-

Bollywood celebrities' best gym look of 2019

Katrina Kaif is slaying in her gym look. In the below picture, the actor can be seen wearing a sports bra, along with tights and a black tee. Kaif looks perfect and ready for all the stretches. A perfect look for your yoga session.

Also Read: Janhvi, Malaika, Shahid, Kartik: Who Impressed Most With Gym Looks?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen putting all efforts during her gym routine. She looks stunning wearing a black sports bra, and grey shorts. This is a perfect look for your spin or pilates class.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh: Five Times He Raised The Temperature With His Gym Looks

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks just perfect with these comfortable tights and reebok red sports bra. She is seen doing yoga in her post. Malaika Arora is the most spotted celeb when it comes to fitness and gym fashion inspirations.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood Fashionista's Gym Looks That Are Lovely

Also Read: 4 Times Sara Ali Khan Slayed In Her Effortless Gym Looks

Also Read: Salman Khan Birthday: When 'Tiger' Gave Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; Watch Videos