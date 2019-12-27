Salman Khan Birthday: When 'Tiger' Gave Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; Watch Videos

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of those celebrities that need no introduction. He enjoys a massive fan following and a huge fanbase. From breaking the box-office records to being the limelight of any event, Salman never failed to entertain his audience. Apart from his appearance, he has many fans who take major fitness goals from him. Many Bollywood celebrities have said that he started the trend of fitness and six-packs ab in the industry. Interestingly, it seems evident that the Bharat actor is quite dedicated and hardworking when it comes to his health and fitness. Here are some videos and pictures that can inspire many to hit the gym right away.

The Sultan of Bollywood posted this video during the prep of his character Chulbul Pandey, in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. In the short-video, he captured all the equipment and gym set up organised for the fitness training for the film. Trade mill, stationary bicycle, rowing machine, and cross-country ski machine, among others, were seen in the video.

The Ready actor shared his post-workout glimpse in the below picture. Mentioning the importance of hard work, he wrote in the caption, 'Agar dikhana hai, beat karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard...'

Salman Khan's videos either see him exercising or flaunting his flexibility. One of his videos has him running in a racecourse beside a horse. Whereas, in the other, he is seen taking a cycle ride on the roads of Bandra.

