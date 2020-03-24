Coronavirus Quarantine Makes Celebrities Share Their Skincare Routine With Fans

Coronavirus quarantine has led to all the celebrities spending their time isolating at their homes with their near and dear ones. But that has not stopped them from indulging in some much-needed self-care. The celebrities are also taking to their social media to share their self-care sessions with their fans.

Also Read: Myanmar Confirms First Two Cases Of Coronavirus Infection

Also Read: Malaika Arora To Have Online Yoga Sessions Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Celebrities share their coronavirus quarantine skincare routine:

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is one such celebrity who has recently shared her ultimate skincare routine with her fans. The actor took to her social media to share a detailed video wherein she can be seen giving a tutorial to her fans on how to pull off a facial at home. In the four-step video, Halle can be seen exfoliating her skin and then putting on a face mask. She ends the video by moisturizing her skin and fans can see her flawless and glowing skin. Check out the video.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Almost Half Of A-League’s Players Set For Unemployment By June

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always been an inspiration when it comes to fitness and skincare. The actor had reportedly revealed some time ago that she swears by aloe vera gel as a skincare item which can do wonders for her skin. She recently also shared a fitness video wherein she can be seen pulling off a suryanamaskar. Malaika also swears by yoga which also adds to good skin as well as inner peace.

Deepika Padukone

Joining the bandwagon is Deepika Padukone who also shared with her fans how she is taking care of her skincare routine during her coronavirus quarantine. Deepika shared a picture of herself with a face massager. The face massager not only soothes the face muscles but also circulates blood flow effortlessly.