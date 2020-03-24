Coronavirus Pandemic: Almost Half Of A-League’s Players Set For Unemployment By June

The coronavirus pandemic has affected sporting events all across the globe. The most recent news which is trending on social media is the suspension of the A-League which has been postponed with immediate effect. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the football federation of the country has announced the suspension of A-League to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Australia. However, there are over 120 players in the A-League with contracts that are likely to run out before the season is officially over on May 31.

Coronavirus pandemic: A-League suspension

The A-League suspension comes as little surprise following the coronavirus pandemic. FFA's announcement of the A-League being suspended immediately was announced in the early hours of Tuesday. The update regarding the A-League suspension is that no games will be played at least until April 22 after assessment of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Football Federation Australia has announced a postponement of the final rounds of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 Season, effective immediately.



For more information view here: https://t.co/Ph7J6UINyI pic.twitter.com/frsNSq6qeg — Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus in Australia: A-League suspension effect on players contracts

In a realistic scenario, the coronavirus in Australia scenario may take a few months to control and prevent the spread of the plague. But with the possibility of nearly half the A-League players' contracts expiring at the end of May, a decision over the uncertain situation around the players' contract is yet to be made. If the coronavirus pandemic is still a threat and looming large, the A-League suspension could put nearly half the players in Australia's top-flight with no jobs at the end of the season.

COVID-19 lockdown: Coronavirus in Australia

Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica has expressed that he wants to provide support and assistance towards the players amid the COVID-19 lockdown. This situation could be a massive upheaval for most players whose contracts expire on May 31. Rescheduling fixtures is the most likely option but could players represent their respective teams after their contracts have run down?

Reschedule of the A-League could be difficult for many reason should it shut down for prolonged period.



Players who’s contracts expire this season finish on 31st of May. That includes foreigners so could teams be without stars in the finals?



All hypotheticals of course! — Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Coronavirus in Australia

The World Health Organisation has termed coronavirus a "pandemic" and the deadly bug has claimed the lives of over 16,500 around the world. In Australia, there have been 8 reported deaths as the government has taken a plan to suspend the A-League.