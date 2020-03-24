The Debate
Coronavirus Pandemic: Almost Half Of A-League’s Players Set For Unemployment By June

Football News

The A-League suspension news was confirmed due to the coronavirus pandemic but footballers contracted to the league might be out of jobs by the end of May.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected sporting events all across the globe. The most recent news which is trending on social media is the suspension of the A-League which has been postponed with immediate effect. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the football federation of the country has announced the suspension of A-League to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Australia. However, there are over 120 players in the A-League with contracts that are likely to run out before the season is officially over on May 31.

Coronavirus pandemic: A-League suspension

The A-League suspension comes as little surprise following the coronavirus pandemic. FFA's announcement of the A-League being suspended immediately was announced in the early hours of Tuesday. The update regarding the A-League suspension is that no games will be played at least until April 22 after assessment of the coronavirus pandemic situation. 

Coronavirus in Australia: A-League suspension effect on players contracts

In a realistic scenario, the coronavirus in Australia scenario may take a few months to control and prevent the spread of the plague. But with the possibility of nearly half the A-League players' contracts expiring at the end of May, a decision over the uncertain situation around the players' contract is yet to be made. If the coronavirus pandemic is still a threat and looming large, the A-League suspension could put nearly half the players in Australia's top-flight with no jobs at the end of the season.

COVID-19 lockdown: Coronavirus in Australia

Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica has expressed that he wants to provide support and assistance towards the players amid the COVID-19 lockdown. This situation could be a massive upheaval for most players whose contracts expire on May 31. Rescheduling fixtures is the most likely option but could players represent their respective teams after their contracts have run down?

Coronavirus pandemic: Coronavirus in Australia

The World Health Organisation has termed coronavirus a "pandemic" and the deadly bug has claimed the lives of over 16,500 around the world. In Australia, there have been 8 reported deaths as the government has taken a plan to suspend the A-League. 

First Published:
COMMENT
