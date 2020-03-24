Malaika Arora To Have Online Yoga Sessions Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. Filming and production in Bollywood have been shut down till March 31, 2020. Celebs are urging fans to stay home and stay fit. Malaika Arora has encouraged fans to do yoga in quarantine. She will now hold an online yoga session. Read to know more.
Also Read | Janta Curfew: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Socially Distance As They Applaud COVID Fighters
Malaika Arora will be seen in an online yoga session with her partner brand Sarva – Yoga Studios, as per reports. The studio is having an online session with several celebrities and Malaika might also join one of the sessions. She posted a video and mentioned that a lot has changed in the past weeks. Take a look at her post.
It’s hard to believe that a little more than a week back, I barely had time to sit down on my couch, drink a cup of tea, or just take care of myself properly. These few weeks of self isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more ‘life’ And I’m sure I’m not the only one, I’m sure you’ve never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right? So tell me, what new did you do? What did you learn? What are the things that you’ll like to keep doing once we win over this virus and head back to life as usual? Share this video and let’s show the world that every situation has a silver lining and help them find #loveinthetimeofquarantine #selfisolation #selflove #selfcare #yogalife #yogaeveryday #divayoga #divalife #coronavirus #yogagram #yogalove #yogapractice #sarva #wearesarva
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Malaika Arora, How B-Town Celebs Are Embracing Social Distancing
Earlier, Malaika Arora uploaded several pictures of her performing Yoga. She has more than 10 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. Malaika also urged her fans to stay safe and take precautionary measures. She was also seen cooking using her quarantine time. Malaika has also mentioned ''stay home, stay safe and stay healthy.''
Also Read | Malaika Arora Has A Witty Response To Rahul Khanna's 'stealing Pose' Accusation
Sarva Yoga is a community of fitness enthusiasts, looking to explore the ancient science of Yoga and Mindfulness to make the world a better place. It is founded by Sarvesh Shashi. The Sarva yoga centre has developed 25 unique and comprehensive forms of Yoga to maximise the effectiveness of routine.
Also Read | Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora Set Twinning Goals In Matching Outfits
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.