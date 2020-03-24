Malaika Arora To Have Online Yoga Sessions Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. Filming and production in Bollywood have been shut down till March 31, 2020. Celebs are urging fans to stay home and stay fit. Malaika Arora has encouraged fans to do yoga in quarantine. She will now hold an online yoga session. Read to know more.

Also Read | Janta Curfew: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Socially Distance As They Applaud COVID Fighters

Malaika Arora’s online yoga session

Malaika Arora will be seen in an online yoga session with her partner brand Sarva – Yoga Studios, as per reports. The studio is having an online session with several celebrities and Malaika might also join one of the sessions. She posted a video and mentioned that a lot has changed in the past weeks. Take a look at her post.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Malaika Arora, How B-Town Celebs Are Embracing Social Distancing

Earlier, Malaika Arora uploaded several pictures of her performing Yoga. She has more than 10 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. Malaika also urged her fans to stay safe and take precautionary measures. She was also seen cooking using her quarantine time. Malaika has also mentioned ''stay home, stay safe and stay healthy.''

Also Read | Malaika Arora Has A Witty Response To Rahul Khanna's 'stealing Pose' Accusation

Sarva Yoga is a community of fitness enthusiasts, looking to explore the ancient science of Yoga and Mindfulness to make the world a better place. It is founded by Sarvesh Shashi. The Sarva yoga centre has developed 25 unique and comprehensive forms of Yoga to maximise the effectiveness of routine.

Also Read | Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora Set Twinning Goals In Matching Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.