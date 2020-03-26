Coronavirus: From Met Gala To Chanel, Here Are The Fashion Shows Cancelled Or Postponed

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought forward the need for social distancing as it spreads through touch and contaminated breath. This has also resulted in the governments all across the globe banning group events. Because of all this, many fashion shows that were scheduled for 2020 have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

Fashion shows that have been cancelled or postponed:

MET Gala postponed

The Metropolitan Museum of Art made an announcement on Monday, March 16, that the MET Gala for the year 2020 has been postponed indefinitely. This is done in light of the coronavirus and after two employees of the Museum were tested positive, as per an article in a leading fashion daily. While MET Gala is not a fashion show, it is still one of the biggest fashion events in the industry.

Chanel show cancelled

The Chanel Show that was to be staged in Capri in 2020/21 was cancelled. As per another fashion daily, the show was scheduled for May 7 and was a cruise show. The label is now planning that they are looking for an alternative way of showing the collection. It also cancelled its Asia show in Beijing in May.

Dior show postponed

The Dior show was all set to take place in Lecce, Puglia. It was indefinitely postponed as a preventive measure. The show was supposed to be a cruise show and was supposed to start on May 9.

Hermès show cancelled

The Hermès' fashion show was scheduled to take place in London in the month of April, which has now been cancelled. It was a resort show. The collection to be displayed in the fashion show was the spring collection.

Gucci show cancelled

Gucci has decided to close all its production sites temporarily. Its cruise 2021 show was also cancelled. It was meant to take place in San Franciso on May 18.

Prada show postponed

The Prada show that was supposed to take place in Japan on May 21 has been postponed. It was a cruise 2021 show. A spokesperson from the brand shared his sympathies with everyone as well, as per the leading fashion daily.

Source: Shutterstock