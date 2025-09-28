Updated 28 September 2025 at 09:18 IST
Decoding Selena Gomez's Bridal Outfit: 33-Year-Old Singer Walks Down Aisle In Exclusive Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown
Selena Gomez has joined the exclusive list of brides who have worn Ralph Lauren's wedding creations, after Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins.
Ralph Lauren is a celebrated designer known for his expertise in rugby polos, Oxford shirts, and polo apparel. However, many are unaware that he also designs bridal gowns. He has crafted wedding dresses for a select few celebrities, but this was only after he broke his personal rule of designing wedding attire exclusively for his immediate family, which includes his daughter, daughter-in-law, and niece. One notable exception to this rule was Priyanka Chopra, after which he went on to design for other celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins. Most recently, Selena Gomez has joined the exclusive list of brides who have worn Ralph Lauren creations.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turn Ralph Lauren's bride and groom
On September 27, the couple got married at the Sea Crest Nursery in the presence of their families and close friends. Selena is one of the fortunate celebs for whom Ralph Lauren designed a bridal gown, and this speaks volumes about her status in Hollywood. According to Vogue, Ralph Lauren personally approved the design of the singer's wedding gown, making it a timeless ensemble.
Selena wore a custom hand-draped halter-neck satin gown featuring floral embroidery. She accessorised her bridal look with platinum-and-diamond earrings from the shelves of Tiffany & Co. and sported a light makeup look with a wavy hairstyle. She completed her look with a bouquet of lilies, turning into a breathtaking bride.
Benny Blanco, on the other hand, also wore a custom-made tuxedo designed by Ralph Lauren paired with a ruffled button-down shirt and bowtie.
Who's who of Hollywood attends Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding
The wedding was attended by 170 guests, including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton and Ashley Park. It was an extremely private ceremony, respecting the couple's privacy.
