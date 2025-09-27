Inside Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's Starry Rehearsal Dinner With Only Murders In The Building Stars Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Fans Search For Taylor Swift

It's wedding bells for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The celebrity couple is reportedly set to get married over the weekend in Santa Barbara, California, months after Blanco popped the question. As fans eagerly await to see their beloved singer walk down the aisle and say "I do" to her forever after, celebs close to the couple have started to arrive for the celebrations. As per photos shared by Page Six, Gomez and Blanco hosted their rehearsal dinner, which was attended by the former's Only Murders In The Building co-stars Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will marry on September 27 | Image: X

Taylor Swift, a close friend of Gomez, had earlier arrived in the city for the nuptials but is keeping a very low profile due to security reasons. In the pictures shared from Gomez's rehearsal dinner, Swift wasn't spotted. Other images show Steve Martin and Paul Rudd engaging in a lively chat. The guests gathered at a mansion in Hope Ranch in Goleta Valley, California. A group of guests sat nearby at a long table set with wine glasses and water.

Celebs spotted at Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's rehearsal dinner | Iamge: Page Six

Short, 75, arrived at Gomez's nuptials without his partner Meryl Streep. The Oscar winner star is expected to skip the wedding over the weekend. The rehearsal party went well into the night as per the photos shared by the paparazzi.

The wedding guests are reportedly staying at El Encanto hotel.