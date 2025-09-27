Updated 27 September 2025 at 21:28 IST
Inside Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's Starry Rehearsal Dinner With Only Murders In The Building Stars Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Fans Search For Taylor Swift
As per photos shared by Page Six, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco hosted their rehearsal dinner at a mansion in Hope Ranch, California which was attended by the former's Only Murders In The Building co-stars Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
It's wedding bells for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The celebrity couple is reportedly set to get married over the weekend in Santa Barbara, California, months after Blanco popped the question. As fans eagerly await to see their beloved singer walk down the aisle and say "I do" to her forever after, celebs close to the couple have started to arrive for the celebrations. As per photos shared by Page Six, Gomez and Blanco hosted their rehearsal dinner, which was attended by the former's Only Murders In The Building co-stars Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Taylor Swift, a close friend of Gomez, had earlier arrived in the city for the nuptials but is keeping a very low profile due to security reasons. In the pictures shared from Gomez's rehearsal dinner, Swift wasn't spotted. Other images show Steve Martin and Paul Rudd engaging in a lively chat. The guests gathered at a mansion in Hope Ranch in Goleta Valley, California. A group of guests sat nearby at a long table set with wine glasses and water.
Short, 75, arrived at Gomez's nuptials without his partner Meryl Streep. The Oscar winner star is expected to skip the wedding over the weekend. The rehearsal party went well into the night as per the photos shared by the paparazzi.
The wedding guests are reportedly staying at El Encanto hotel.
Taylor Swift, however, will be staying at a private home. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for more than a year. The music producer later revealed how he popped the question with a ring that Selena helped him with.
