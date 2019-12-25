Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma And Others Show You How To Go Glam With Hoops

One fashion trend that Bollywood has always obsessed about over the years are hoop earrings. Be it a public outing or a fashion shoot, hoop earrings have always been used to add style to the outfits of Bollywood celebs. Here are a few ways to style hoops and carry them even better than your favourite Bollywood actor did.

Golden Round Hoops styled every outfit

These round pair of hoops is just perfect with any outfit. Be it a small skirt which Ananya Pandey is wearing or a normal pair of jeans and T-shirt which Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing - hoops amp up the look from and make it more glamorous. Golden or rose gold-coloured hoops go well with many outlays. Even on a black classic dress or an Indian Kurti, hoops can subtly add bling to the outfit. One of the most interesting things about huge round hoops is that they are not at all heavy.

Hoops are timeless and always trendy

The versatile accessory has shown its presence every decade - be it on the Dhakdhak girl – Madhuri Dixit, the Band Bajja Baraat actor Anushka Sharma or one of the veers from the movie Veere De Wedding, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Every generation has adopted hoops into their glam quotient. They can not only give a stylish spin to your casual look, but also subtly add to a highly fashionable one.

You can find hoops in altogether different size and shapes. In a media interview, celebrity stylist Ami Patel had also once mentioned that she would recommend skipping the smallest-sized hoops if you have a larger face. She said that it is important to pick a size that works for your face structure, so if you have a small face, avoid the XXL hoops.

