Kareena Kapoor Sports The Unique "onion Earrings” On The Kapil Sharma Show

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her next film, Good Newwz, with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actors have recently graced the sets of Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, where they seemingly had a gala time. It so happened that the host Kapil Sharma gifted Kareena Kapoor Khan a unique pair of earrings. Here is all you need to know about Kapil Sharma's gift.

Team Good Newzz visits the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show recently completed 100 episodes. To mark which, the cast and crew of the show had a bash on the sets of their show. Joining them in the celebrations was the Good Newwz cast, who with all zest and enthusiasm participated in the celebrations. During the show, an enamoured Kapil Sharma gifted Kareena Kapoor an expensive gift. Kapil Sharma hilariously gifted Kareena a pair of earrings, made of onions. Upon receiving the gift, Kareena Kapoor and the cast of Good Newwz burst into laughter.

(Image Source: Manav Manglani's Instagram)

Mrs Funnybones has a witty reply to Kareena Kapoor's onion earring

Akshay Kumar's pranks know no limit. Taking inspiration from Kapil Sharma, Akshay gifted the same pair of onion earrings to his beloved wife, Twinkle Khanna. Posting a picture of the onion earring on her social media, Khanna posted a witty caption. She said, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart."

