Twinkle Khanna Flaunts Her Onion Earrings, Shows Off The Shoots Sprouted On Them

The way onion prices are reaching immeasurable heights these days have become problematic for the citizens in the country. This has also given meat to all the memes as onions are now considered as a luxury item. Bollywood industry is also not unaffected by the hike in the onion prices. Actor Twinkle Khanna has been gifted a pair of onion earrings by husband Akshay Kumar!

ALSO READ | Twinkle Khanna Says Akshay Isn't Allowed To Make Coffee At Home, Can You Guess The Reason?

Twinkle and her earrings!

Akshay Kumar had gifted Twinkle Khanna onion earrings that he found on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Twinkle wore them and flaunted them by posting a picture on Instagram. In the caption, she talked about how the earrings travelled from one shoot to another and that they have also started sprouting shoots of their own.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Brings Twinkle Khanna A Gift That 'touches' Her & You Will Be Left In Splits

Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of a pair of onion earrings on December 19, 2019. In the caption of the post, Twinkle wrote about how after returning from the show, Akshay presented her with these pair of earrings. Akshay told her that the cast of the show was showing these off to Kareena Kapoor Khan who wasn't too impressed by them, according to him. Twinkle also added that Akshay thought she would enjoy them and he got them for her. In the end, Twinkle wrote that sometimes the smallest and silliest of things can touch one's heart.

ALSO READ | Twinkle Khanna Opines On 'discrimination' Amidst Divided Views On CAB

The earrings were made by the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show as a joke. They were designed for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Twinkle was so impressed by Akshay's gesture that she also added the hashtag #bestpresentaward.

ALSO READ | Twinkle Khanna's Most Hilarious Social Media Posts That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

ALSO READ | 'Tenet' Trailer: Twinkle Khanna Praises Her Mom Dimple Kapadia, Calls Her “Superwoman”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.