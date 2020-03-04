Deepika Padukone "bummed" On Missing Paris Fashion Week, Gives Shout Out To LV Collection

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and wrote that she is bummed she could not attend the Paris Fashion Week. Deepika Padukone congratulated Nicholas Ghesquiere for his Louis Vuitton collection at the PFW. The ’83 actor also appreciated the Louis Vuitton collection presented at the show in her Instagram stories.

Deepika bummed over her PFW absence

Deepika Padukone marked her debut in Hollywood in the movie XXX: Return on Xander Cage. The film’s success helped the Om Shanti Om star gain attention from the international media. Deepika Padukone also became a known face in the global fashion industry.

In order to show her appreciation of the recently presented collection at the Paris Fashion Week, the actor took to Instagram and talked about it. Deepika Padukone posted a bunch of Instagram stories and wrote that she was bummed she could not attend the Paris Fashion Week. Deepika specifically focused not being able Louis Vuitton’s show at the PFW.

Deepika Padukone wrote in another Instagram story that she knows Louis Vuitton’s show is going to be “incredible”. She also a picture from the show and wrote, “Bravo”. Deepika also did not forget to tag the official Instagram handles of Louis Vuitton and the fashion house’s creative head Nicholas Ghesquiere.

Deepika Padukone’s sweet shoutout to Louis Vuitton and its creative head comes as no surprise. Back in January, Deepika Padukone featured in Louis Vuitton’s campaign. This campaign made Deepika Padukone the first Indian celebrity to feature in the luxury fashion house’s campaign. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and even shared a glimpse of the campaign.

She wrote, "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family!

