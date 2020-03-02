Kanye West Surprises Everyone With A Special Sunday Service At Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West is known for his passion for singing and music altogether. The American rapper stunned everyone when he blended his love for music and fashion together at Paris Fashion Week. He and his Sunday Service gospel choir performed at Paris Fashion Week.

Also Read | Every Time Kim Kardashian West Stood By Her Husband Kanye West In Difficult Times

The announcement of a surprise Sunday Service performance happened on February 29, 2020. It was announced that Kanye West will be performing at the Paris Fashion Week. The musical extravaganza took place on Sunday morning of March 1, 2020. It happened at Bouffes du Nord Theatre. A day after this, Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 Paris Fashion Week show is supposed to happen. It will happen on Monday evening on March 2, 2020.

Also Read | WATCH: Kanye West's Daughter North Puts Her Groove On As He Performs A Sunday Service

This special surprise of Sunday Service saw Kanye West with his gospel choir. They performed for almost an hour-and-a-half. The Sunday Service consisted of singing and dancing. All the participants were dressed in beige coloured outfits. He was standing near a piano as the other participants dressed in beige circled the Piano. According to a media report, there were about 100 people as part of the choir.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Sings At Kanye West’s Sunday Service; Kim Kardashian Shares A Video

The service had a dozen and a half gospel songs. The service started with their Jesus is King and was finished with Balm in Gilead. Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney attended the event dressed in latex.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Caught Kissing Hubby Kanye West In A Lift In Paris

Kanye West established his Sunday Service choir in January last year. He and his choir would perform different songs including gospel versions of his songs too. The group released its debut album named Jesus is Born in December last year. Netizens have responded to this surprising Sunday Service at Paris Fashion Week by Kanye West with enthusiastic reactions.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.