Deepika Padukone Always Slay Stripes Like A Diva And Here's Proof

Deepika Padukone has risen as one of the leading stars in the Bollywood industry. Padukone has proved her mettle in a wide range of movies, be it a thriller, action, romance or comedy. She has recently wowed the audience with her impeccable acting in the movie Chhapaak. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and according to many fans, both the actors have done justice to their roles. The movie is one of the biggest hits of 2020.

But, apart from her incredible acting skills, Deepika is also known for her undoubtedly commendable fashion sense. Whether western attires or traditional outfits, she seemingly never fails to amaze her followers in all her outfits. Here are the times when the actor showcased her stylish self through stripped attires.

Deepika Padukone's stripe outfits

Also Read | Deepika Padukone drops another glimpse of her vacation with Ranveer Singh, see pic

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's top romantic films to watch this Valentine's Day 2020; Know details

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's corporate wardrobe that proves she is the perfect boss-lady, see her pics

Deepika Padukone's childhood picture in stripe outfit

Deepika Padukone has always rocked the stripe outfit look. The Cocktail star shared a post on Instagram from her childhood that proves the point entirely. She is seen wearing a striped polo t-shirt. Padukone paired the top with blue loose denim jeans. Deepika looks cute with an adorable smile on her face and short hair. The pic also shows her love towards her little sister Anisha Padukone, who is a professional golf player.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone songs that are a must on your Valentine's Day playlist; know all the songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.