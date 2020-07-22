Priyanka Chopra To Hailey Bieber, Celebs Who Turned Heads By Donning Designer Face Masks

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many things including everyone’s daily routine and lifestyle has changed. Even celebrities have been spotted taking proper precautionary measures to keep themselves safe. One of the precautionary measures that all are taking is wearing masks. Several celebrities have incorporated masks as a part of their accessory by matching them with their attires.

Facemasks with several shapes, designs and sizes have flooded the markets and celebrities across Hollywood and Bollywood are seen donning them. Many celebs have taken to several prominent designers to customise masks for themselves which doesn’t only keep them safe but even adds glamour to their looks. Here’s a collection of all the celebs who have given major fashion goals to fans with their quirky face masks.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood’s popular fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor recently stepped out donning a fashionable mask. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a picture of herself seated in her car. Donning a quirky ensemble, Sonam matched her outfit with a beaded mask. She posted the picture saying “always be stylish”. Have a look at the photo here:

Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra previously shared a photograph of herself stepping out of her house in 2 months. She was seen wearing a yellow top and matched it with a designer face mask. The mask belonged to the label ‘Avoyermagyan’. Expressing that “eyes are never quiet”, she was seen striking an intense look for the camera. Take a look at her designer mask here:

Charlize Theron

Hollywood actor Charlize Theron was also seen posing in a designer mask. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a picture of herself seated in her car. She can be seen sporting a black sleeveless top and has matched her attire with a floral designer mask. Sharing the picture, she urged fans to wear a mask. Check out her photo here:

Sunny Leone

While travelling with her husband, Sunny Leone was seen sporting an adorable yellow mask. She paired her mask with her matching yellow ensemble. While husband Daniel Weber was seen wearing a plain black mask. Look at their picture here.

Hailey Beiber

(Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra & Sonam Kapoor Instagram)