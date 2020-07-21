UK: Seagull Caught In Elastic Of A Disposable Face Mask Rescued After A Week

A young seagull was rescued after its legs became trapped in the elastic of a disposable face mask for about a week. While taking to Facebook the South Essex Wildlife Hospital informed that the ‘sad victim’ was spotted struggling to walk in Chelmsford in Essex by locals who tried to help the bird, however, it managed to fly off. The wildlife hospital further informed that the bird was brought to them by the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

While speaking to an international media outlet, the RSPCA inspector Adam Jones said that staff at a nearby car showroom had spotted the gull around a week earlier and were concerned that he seemed to be struggling to walk. Jones added that at first the bird could only stumble and fall as the ‘poor thing’ had a disposable COVID-19 face mask tangled around both legs. The RSPCA inspector then took the bird to the specialist team at South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where the staff had to cut the mask off.

The wildlife hospital, while taking to Facebook, said, "Another sad victim of COVID-19. A young gull with a disposable face mask tangled around its legs. As it has been there a while the poor bird's limbs and joints are swollen”.

After being treated, Jones informed that the bird was doing well and being monitored closely. The RSPCA inspector further reportedly said that the hospital staff have released him out into an aviary with other gulls and, when the group is ready, they’ll all be released together.

‘First of many victims’

The incident has sparked concern among the charity officials. The RSPCA believes that now that face masks are compulsory for many situations, there will be more and more being irresponsibly discarded and wild animals and birds will become tangled in elastic straps. Jones reportedly said that he is concerned that the incident with the seagull could be the ‘first of many victims’ now that masks are the norm.

The RSPCA inspector urged the ‘members of the public’ to ensure they dispose of their face masks and disposable gloves properly and responsibly so that animals don’t get hurt. The RSPCA, on the official site, also shared tips to protect wildlife from litter,

Recycle and reuse as much as possible

Simply tying a knot in the top of plastic bags before recycling can help prevent deaths

Cut plastic can holders and elastic bands so that animals don’t get tangled

Cut up balloons before putting them in the bin

Cut up disposable gloves and snip the straps on face masks to prevent animals from getting tangled

Clean and empty containers after use and pinch cans shut or cut containers in half before recycling

