Diana Penty Looks Ethereal In These Splendid Ethnic Outfits, See Pics

Diana Penty made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut with her stellar performance in 2012's hit film Cocktail. Since then, she has acted in several movies. In a short span, she has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Diana Penty was last seen in Badshah's smashing hit Shehar Ki Ladki. Not only her killer moves but also her fashionable outfits were the talk of the town when Shehar Ki Ladki released.

The Happy Bhag Jayegi actor has always managed to impress her fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Diana Penty has a massive fan-base on social media. Her followers on Instagram alone is a whopping 3.4 million. Diana manages to keep her fashion game on point and her red carpet looks are proof. Here we take a close look at the ethnic lookbook of the Fashion Diva-

Diana Penty stuns in a pink floral sari

Diana Penty oozes oodles of glamour in this floral sari. From her makeup, jewellery to hair, everything blends in so perfectly, that it is difficult to take eyes off of her.

Image Credit: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana Penty looks like a princess in this multi-coloured embroidered lehenga

Diana looks like a princess in this absolutely captivating lehenga. Her minimalistic jewellery makes her overall look very chic.

Image Credit: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana Penty makes heads turn in hot red sari

The fashionista wore an alluring red sari with a unconventional blouse and looked like a true diva.

Image Credit: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana looks breathtaking in navy blue Anarkali

Diana Penty's Instagram is filled with her pictures in ethnic wear, but this blue and gold Anarkali suit is a real-steal from her wardrobe.

Image Credit: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana shines like gold in this mustard yellow lehenga-choli

When it comes to Diana Penty's style, the Parmanu actor likes to keep it classic and natural. Her subtle make-up and hair are complimenting her overall look beautifully.

Image Credit: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana looks scintillating in this voguish designer lehenga

Out of all of Diana Penty's Instagram photos, this one is our favourite. The way Diana has carried her lehenga is simply impeccable, she looks like a dream in this stylish outfit.

Image Credit: Diana Penty Instagram

