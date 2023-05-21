Diana Penty Shimmers In Tassel-adorned LBD At Cannes 2023 | PHOTOS

Diana Penty commenced her day 5 activities at Cannes 2023 in an all-black embellished LBD. Diana's simple statement look featured a standout detail which wrapped right around her frame trailing down to her legs. Diana's caption for her set of photos was also a fun take on her outfit of the day.

Diana Penty decks up in tassels



Diana Penty's Philipp Plein LBD featured a straight-shoulder build giving the fun silhouette a powerful edge. The short volume of the little black dress featured extensive sequin work with the hem ending shortly below the waist. The standout detail - a frame of fringe tassels emerged from the structured shoulders brushing the tops of her knees. The tassel-detailing added a palpable amount of motion and fluidity to the ensemble which was well-complimented by the form fitting build of the base LBD. Diana stuck to an entirely black ensemble donning Giuseppe Zanotti strapped peep-toes in the same shade. Dark smoky eyes and a nude lip fell right in line with the centre-parted twist bun which Diana completed her look with.

Diana Penty at Cannes



Diana's previous sartorial sprint at the prestigious Cannes film festival, featured a Falguni and Shane Peacock number in blunt gold. The set featured a maggi-sleeved infinity blouse and a form fitting high-rise skirt. The entire volume of the gown carried the same extensive rhinestone and bead work giving Diana a bedazzled start to her Cannes 2023 stint.

On the work front



Diana Penty was last seen in the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee in the role of Naina. The actress is currently filming for Section 84. Diana has also completed work on films Bloody Daddy - starring Shahid Kapoor and film Adbhut. More details on these are yet to be announced.

The 76th Festival de Cannes is currently being held by the French Riviera having rolled out its carpet on May 16. The French gala celebrating cinema and art, which will continue on till May 27, has hosted many notable faces from across the globe. Some Indian faces include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar.