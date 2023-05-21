Pedro Pascal Skips Cannes 2023 Red Carpet To Attend Sister's Graduation Ceremony

Pedro Pascal, whose short film Strange Way of Life premiered at Cannes 2023, skipped the screening just to attend his sister Lux's graduation ceremony. A fan page shared several pictures of the actor attending the ceremony on Twitter. "I love a big brother who didn’t attend the Cannes festival so he could be there to support his sister as she graduated from juilliard," read the caption.

Strange Way of Life, a 31-minute film, premiered on day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by Pedro Almodovar, the movie stars Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as cowboys and former lovers . Check out the viral pictures of Pascal below:

All about Strange Way of Life

It is a Spanish Western drama written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. The movie also stars George Steane, Jason Fernández, José Condessa and Manuel Rios in pivotal roles. The movie hit the Spanish theatres on May 26.

Rose at Cannes

On day 2, Rose was spotted with the team of the short film Strange Way of Life. Although Rose was not spotted at the red carpet or attended the official photocall, she was seen at the Cannes, stoking excitement among the BLINKs. She later walked the red carpet in a black Saint Luarent outfit. It was the BLACKPINK star's red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pedro Pascal's upcoming movies

Apart from Strange Way of Life, Pascal has several films and TV shows lined up. In terms of films, he has Freaky Tales and Drive-Away Dolls, co-starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein and others. The movie is scheduled to release on September 22. In terms of TV shows, he has My Dentist's Murder Trial. The actor can currently be seen in the web series The Last of Us, co-starring Bella Ramsey. It will soon begin shooting for season 2.