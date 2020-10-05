Dior 2021 Spring Show By Maria Garners 95 Million Live Views At Paris Fashion Week 2020

Dior has unveiled the online results of its spring women’s ready-to-wear show. The physical couture display of Maria Grazia Chiuri at Paris Fashion Week drew 95 million live views. It was gatecrashed by an Extinction Rebellion protestor. The live was streamed on 12 platforms worldwide. Dior joined the platform on July 1.

The video of the show was watched more than 115 million times, and the hashtag #DiorSS21 was used 360 million times on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The figures suggested a spike in online interest versus the digital edition of the Paris haute couture and men’s shows in July. At that time, Dior reported that it had garnered more than 100 million live views in the month as a whole, aggregating its digital couture and men’s presentations, its live cruise show and the inauguration of its exhibition in Shanghai. The cruise show in Lecce, Italy, drew 30 million live views.

Dior 2021 Spring Fashion Week 'gatecrash' controversy

At the end of the Dior spring 2021, a woman who was tagged as an intruder stood on the catwalk with a yellow banner in her hand that read, "We are all fashion victims". In a corner of the flag was the extinction symbol used by environmental protesters, including climate action group Extinction Rebellion. A spokeswoman for the group in London confirmed it was behind the protest. As the creative director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri has a reputation of regularly using the catwalk as a platform for activist messages. Therefore, several people even tagged it as a planned moment.

After the show, the guests had a mixed response towards the protest. According to a report by WWD.com, Antoine Arnault, head of communications and image at LVMH said in a media interaction after the show that he thought the gate-crashing was part of the fashion show. He added that it’s hard to tell these days.

The report also stated that he later wrote to clarify that he had been informed this was not the case but declined to comment further about what he qualified a kind of a non-event. The report further stated that Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture said that it was a surprise for everybody. He also added that it was so well done, one couldn’t tell what it was.

