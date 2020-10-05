Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Passes Away At 81 Due To COVID, Fans Mourn His Loss

Franco Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, passed away at the age of 81. According to media reports, his family revealed in a statement to French media on Sunday that he died from complications due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. Moreover, a public relations officer for Kenzo Takada’s brand confirmed the news of his demise but did not reveal the cause of his death.

Kenzo Takada passes away at 81

Kenzo team pays tribute to the designer on social media

The social media team of Kenzo revealed the sad news on social media. The fashion house took to Instagram and posted an old picture of the young Kenzo Takada through its official handle. Alongside the monochrome photo, it issued a statement, “AN ODE TO OUR FOUNDER 🙏🏻🖤

It is with immense sadness that KENZO has learned of the passing of our founder, Kenzo Takada. For half a century, Mr Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry - always infusing creativity and color into the world. Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison. He will be greatly missed and always remembered”.

Kenzo’s Instagram page also penned a tribute by Felipe Oliveira Baptista. It read, “It is with great sadness that I have learned the passing away of Mr Kenzo Takada. His amazing energy, kindness, talent and smile were contagious. His kindred spirit will live forever. Rest in peace Master”. Check out the fashion house’s post after Kenzo Takada’s demise:

Also read: Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dies From COVID-19 At Age 81

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Fans mourn the loss on social media

Numerous fans and followers of Kenzo Takada also paid their tribute on different social media platforms. They shared throwback pictures of the ace designer and wrote a heartfelt message in the post's caption. Here's what they wrote:

Kenzo Takada, the designer whose exuberant prints and volumes helped break the Paris barrier and bring Japanese fashion to the world, has died from the coronavirus. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 4, 2020

rest in peace kenzo takada. the designer who left his native japan in the 1960s to travel the world and later set up his namesake label in paris in the 1970s where his east-meets-west sensibility became his foundation and what kenzo is known for today. thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HRV47dHADo — 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓁𝓊𝓀𝓎𝒶 (@balenciogre) October 4, 2020

About Kenzo Takada's professional life

Kenzo Takada, who was born on February 27, 1939, became passionate about fashion after reading his sisters’ fashion magazine. He reportedly relocated to Paris to start working as a freelance designer. He took over a boutique in 1970 and prepared his ready-to-wear aesthetics, which was inspired by the jungle scenes of ace painter Henri Rousseau. He merged them with Asian style. They emerged out to be highly influential. Slowly, Kenzo Takada received much-deserved fame after his store got featured in US Vogue.

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here