DIY At-home Soap Recipe: Here Is How To Make A Soap At Home In Few Easy Steps

In today's pandemic situation, one of the biggest precautionary measure we can take is to 'wash our hands' properly with a sanitizer or soap. If you feel that buying that expensive bottle of sanitiser is crunching your budget, you can try the below steps to prepare DIY soaps at home. These soaps can be made with different varieties, colours, shapes as per your desire. Few steps for making soap at home are the same. The very first step is taking the soap and cut it into the small cubes and then melt them for 30 seconds in the microwave.

Also Read: DIY Mobile Cover: Innovative And Easy Ideas To Decorate Your Phone Cover

Popsicles shapes colourful soap:

Once the cubes are melted stir them gently and add any colour of your choice and again stir it well. Then you can add the few drops of fragrance into it. Again stir it well and let the colour and fragrance mix well with each other. Get the moulds of popsicles and pour the entire mixture into it. Spray the rubbing alcohol on it to make it thicker. Then you can insert the popsicles sticks and freeze the mixture for 30 minutes.

To remove the soap from the mould you will have to push to mould outside by keeping it in warm water. This way it will be very easy to pull the popsicle shaped colourful soap from the mould.

Also Read: New Year Special DIY Tops That You Can Try Making At Home Any Time

Exfoliating soap:

Exfoliating your skin is very important because it helps to remove the oldest dead skin cells from the outer portion of your skin. So the process of making the exfoliating soap is as follows:

After the cubes are melted, stir them gently and add the ½ tablespoon of coffee grounds into the mixture. Stir it well and then add the few drops of essential oil for e.g. add lavender oil to it and again stir it well. Put this mixture into the mould of whichever shape you wish to and let it freeze for 10 to 15 minutes.

To remove the exfoliating soap from the mould just gently push the mould from the opposite side and extract the soap. There you go! Now you have your own exfoliating soap which you can use during the bath.

Also Read: DIY At-home Pedicure: Here Is How To Do A Pedicure At Home In 5 Easy Steps

Honey Citrus Body wash or soap:

Take the castile soap, honey, vitamin E oil, orange essential oil, and coconut oil. Take the plastic dispenser in which you would want to keep the body wash. Add all the ingredients and shake it well. Your body wash is ready. If you want to turn the liquid body wash into a solid soap then you will simply have to add the mixture into a mould and freeze it for 10 to 15 minutes and gently extract the soap from the mould.

Also Read: Kajal: Use This DIY Method To Make Chemical-Free Kajal At Home

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock