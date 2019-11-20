New Year Special DIY Tops That You Can Try Making At Home Any Time

Not having the right outfit for a New Year’s Eve party can spoil your festive mood. There are a few last-minute DIY tops that you can make without putting in too much effort. Have a look at how to get party outfits using a simple technique.

DIY top ideas for this New Year’s Eve:

1. The Net Top

What you need

A plain black T-shirt

A cute bow

A fancy fabric like a net piece

Directions to follow

Take a plain black T-shirt and draw a line on it, using chalk and a ruler. The line has to be drawn below the sleeves. Place the T-shirt on a plain surface and cut the T-shirt on the marked line. Make sure even the sleeves are gone and all you have now is a hollow cylinder of black cloth. Now place the different cloth in a way that it forms the sleeve and the chest of the top. After you place the cloth, cut the neck in the desired style, preferably round. Now sew the ends of the cloth to your black T-shirt which was kept ready. Sew the bow just where the new material starts on the chest. You have a cute, party-wear top ready.

2. Sequin-neon mix top

What you need

A sleeveless sequin top

A neon piece of cloth (translucent)

Black ribbon

Fabric glue, needle, and thread

Directions to follow

Cut a straight line at the back of the sleeveless sequin top but do not cut it till the end. Leave the last inch when you cut. Separate each side and use some fabric glue to seal the cut area. Now take some neon cloth and make it into a trapezoid. Fold the inner end into a few frills. You can use pins to keep the frills intact. Now invert the top inside out. Sew the cloth on the inner part in such a way that the cloth flows out of the sequin top in the form of a cape. The cut in the sequin top will give a sheer look to your top. Your top is ready to be used on New Year’s Eve.

3. Reflecting collar top

What you need

A sleeveless shirt with collar

Old CDs

Superglue

A bowl of water to boil

Direction to follow

Boil a medium-sized bowl of water. Take the bowl off the stove and keep for 5 minutes. Add the old CDs into the hot bowl of water and let it stay for a few minutes. Now take the CDs out and you find it softer to cut. Cut one side of the CD and separate the transparent plastic layer that is on one side of the CD. What remains is the shiny holographic surface. Now cut this leftover CD into triangles of equal size and dimension. Take the sleeveless shirt which was kept aside earlier. Paste these triangles on the collar of the shirt in a random sequence. You have your top ready for a party night.

