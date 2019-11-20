DIY Mobile Cover: Innovative And Easy Ideas To Decorate Your Phone Cover

There are a few people who are really fond of changing their phone covers on a daily basis or any occasion. Phone covers are extremely expensive and hard to find those customized ones that we need. The worst part of it is unavailability of a phone cover for your mobile model which you like. So, the best thing you can do is dig out some time from your busy schedule and design your own customized and perfect phone cover at home. It is not that difficult, and you might enjoy doing that. So, here are some innovative and easy ideas to decorate your own phone cover with your favourite design you desire for.

Beautiful and easy DIY decoration of your phone covers at home

1. Spray paint on a lace

This is a very easy and stylish design; this will definitely make your phone cover look beautiful. You just need to buy a basic and design and cheap phone cover, not an expensive one. Start with spray painting your cover with black colour paint, then take a cut piece of lace and place it on the cover after the paint dries. Then, in the end, spray paint your cover with golden or silver colour paint and your beautiful cover will be ready.

2. Beautiful stary case

If you have a plain phone cover you can decorate it very easily with star-shaped sequins. Stick stars on the cover and it will look absolutely gorgeous. You can cover one corner if you do not like too much shiny stuff. If you like fancy phone covers, you can fill the entire area too.

3. Glitter you cover

The easiest and pretty way to decorate your phone cover is glittery cover. Put glue all over the case and roll the cover on glitter, golden, pink, red or silver. You can try with different colours or also try two colours together. Sparkle or Glittery phone covers never go out of fashion.

4. Pearl case

This is an extremely simple and stylish phone case design you can prepare at home easily. You just need your waste jewellery or some beautiful diamonds and pearls. You just need to arrange the pearls and other jewels in any desirable design, which will look stunning.

