DYK The Viral Kashmiri Bangles Are Not Actually From Kashmir

The internet gave the summer of 2026 its first viral trend, the ‘Kashmiri bangles’. A scroll on Instagram, a stroll in the lanes of Janpath or a shipping excursion in Colaba will convince you that the bangle set is the ‘it’ fashion accessory of the season. Coinciding with the ocassion of Eid, the appeal of the colourful bangle set increases even more. Viral videos online suggest that women are shelling out as much as ₹1200-₹1500 for the set of 6 ‘Kashmiri Bangles’. While very aesthetic, ‘desi girl core’, Instagram-coded and pleasing to the eye, the viral bangle set actually has nothing to do with Kashmir.

What is the viral Kashmiri bangle?

If you are still clueless (surprisingly), Kashmiri Bangles are a set of vibrant, stacked bracelets often styled with ethnic outfits. These bangles essentially come in sets of 4, 6 or 8. Each bangle is a simple golden round bracelet that is adorned with little ghungroos on its edge. Women typically pair it with ‘raindrop’ bangles, which are a set of twelve glass bangles in different colours.

Countless reels of women wearing and online stores selling the set have made it irresistible to control the urge to make the purchase. In fact, there is no denying that the bangle set perfectly complements any ethnic outfit. The ghungroo-laden jewellery set not only catches the eye but also makes an appealing sound.



Also Read: Tips To Wear Thigh-High Slit Dresses Comfortably Like Celebrities

Are the ‘Kashmiri bangles’ actually from the valley?

Over the past few days, the golden bangle set with ghungroos has been popularly referred to as ‘Kashmiri Bangles’. However, a quick search will tell you that Kashmiri brides and women do not typically wear glass bangles. Infactm typical Kashmiri brides opt for gold jewellery on their wedding day and special occasions.

Advertisement

Another striking and popular jewellery from Kashmir is the Dejhoor. The dangling, often hexagonal (Shatkon) earrings are worn by Kashmiri Pandit women and is acutally a part of the Kashmiri cultural heritage. In contrast, the bangles currently being marketed as “Kashmiri” are often mass-produced or inspired by other popular available bangles across the country. While the viral bangles make a vibrant addition to your jewellery set, it is not as authentic as you might beleive.



Also Read: Gold With Silver: A Stylish Guide To Wearing Mixed Metal Jewellery