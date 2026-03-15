Gold Or Silver, Why Not Both? A Stylish Guide To Wearing Mixed Metal Jewellery

Over the last few years, the fashion police has lowered its guard on mixing metal jewellery. Before this, fashion enthusiasts were often told to stick to one metal when accessorising, either gold or silver. This would give rise to the tireless activity of changing all pieces of jewellery with each outfit.

However, in modern times, mixed metal jewellery has emerged as one of the biggest trends in contemprary fashion. This allows one to combine different tones such as gold, silver, rose gold and even oxidised finishes. While it leaves more room for experimentation and gives a sense of ease, it can also leave you looking messy and cluttered. Follow these easy tips to give your mixed jewellery a versatile, contemporary and perfect finish.

Statement piece to grab the eyeballs

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One of the simplest ways to wear mixed metal jewellery is to start with a statement piece that already features multiple metals. Many modern necklaces, bracelets and rings combine gold and silver in one design. Once you have this anchor accessory, you can add other pieces around it without worrying about mismatched tones.

Layer carefully

Layering is key when mixing metals. For example, stack delicate gold and silver bracelets together or wear layered necklaces in different metal tones. The idea is to create a balanced look rather than letting one metal dominate the entire stack. Keeping the designs minimal can help maintain an elegant appearance.



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Pair mixed jewellery with a neutral outfit



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When experimenting with mixed metals, it helps to wear neutral-coloured outfits such as white, beige, black or pastel shades. These colours allow your jewellery to stand out while preventing the overall look from appearing too busy.

Maintain a good balance

A useful styling rule is to repeat each metal tone at least once in your accessories. For instance, if you wear a silver necklace and gold earrings, you can add a bracelet that includes both metals. This creates visual harmony and ties the look together.



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Play with textures

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Mixing metals also gives you the opportunity to play with textures. Pair polished gold with matte silver, or combine sleek pieces with slightly chunky designs. This contrast adds depth and makes the styling feel more intentional.

Don't forget your signature accessories