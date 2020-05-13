Last Updated:

East African Hairdo Story Infuriates Viewers After Being Named As 'coronavirus Haircut'

An East African hairdo story has gotten the users angry for being named as coronavirus haircut. They have been posting their views on social media.

A salon located in Kibera is trying to revive an extremely old hairstyle. The hairstyle includes braiding young girls’ hair into antennae-like spikes into what some are calling the “coronavirus hairstyle”. In order to make the braids, one need to use threading made of yarn instead of synthetic material. This particular hairstyle could coast about 50 Kenyan shillings that is around ₹ 35.4.

While an average hairdo could cost up to 300-500 Kenyan shillings that is around ₹ 212.95-354.9. Sharon Refa, a 24-year-old hairdresser at the salon was interviewed by a major news publishing house. She said that some grownups don’t believe that the coronavirus is real, but most young children are keen to sanitise their hands and wear masks. She feels that many adults do not do this, and that is why they came up with the corona hairstyle.

Netizens react to the "Coronavirus Hairstyle"

This has become of of the most trending topics on the internet. Netizens had furious reactions to the coronavirus hairstyle. Some of the users pointed out that the hairstyle was part of their traditional African hairdo called “irun kiko” or “isi owu”. They also claim that the look of the hairstyle had nothing to do with coronavirus. The traditional African people also consider this hairstyle to have been in practice since ages in order to boost hair growth. Here are some of the fan reactions on coronavirus haircut. 

