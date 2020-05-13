East African Hairdo Story Infuriates Viewers After Being Named As 'coronavirus Haircut'

A salon located in Kibera is trying to revive an extremely old hairstyle. The hairstyle includes braiding young girls’ hair into antennae-like spikes into what some are calling the “coronavirus hairstyle”. In order to make the braids, one need to use threading made of yarn instead of synthetic material. This particular hairstyle could coast about 50 Kenyan shillings that is around ₹ 35.4.

While an average hairdo could cost up to 300-500 Kenyan shillings that is around ₹ 212.95-354.9. Sharon Refa, a 24-year-old hairdresser at the salon was interviewed by a major news publishing house. She said that some grownups don’t believe that the coronavirus is real, but most young children are keen to sanitise their hands and wear masks. She feels that many adults do not do this, and that is why they came up with the corona hairstyle.

How a coronavirus hairstyle is raising awareness in East Africahttps://t.co/639MvpCRu6 pic.twitter.com/esHn1dxuqa — Power Shift Africa (@PowerShftAfrica) May 11, 2020

Netizens react to the "Coronavirus Hairstyle"

This has become of of the most trending topics on the internet. Netizens had furious reactions to the coronavirus hairstyle. Some of the users pointed out that the hairstyle was part of their traditional African hairdo called “irun kiko” or “isi owu”. They also claim that the look of the hairstyle had nothing to do with coronavirus. The traditional African people also consider this hairstyle to have been in practice since ages in order to boost hair growth. Here are some of the fan reactions on coronavirus haircut.

This is our (African) culture and tradition which our blessed Ancestors passed down to us, it's called threading in today's terms it's a protetive style. It's neither a haircut nor a spiky coronavirus style, as you clearly have no knowledge, pls leave it alone — AvantGardeArtiste (@AGASalon) May 12, 2020

Stop trying to incite the ridicule of African people's thought process and culture by misrepresenting a piece of their history. It's not even a haircut. It can't have been revived, it never went anywhere. — rufaro (@rufaroshuva) May 11, 2020

It took me a while to clock they’re comparing our hairstyle to the actual Coronavirus... can’t believe this https://t.co/cgiA2eDVKO — SANS PITIÉ (@ssozinha__) May 11, 2020

Lool This “spiky coronavirus haircut 🥴” has always been in trend, my mum even did this protective hairstyle for me when I was a kid. It helps with hair growth. It has nothing to do with the virus. For generations many Afro-Caribbean families have been doing this hairstyle. https://t.co/baAj4NYGkn — Tinofara (@TinofaraNF) May 12, 2020

