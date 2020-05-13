Indian-origin South African Musicians' Virtual Concert From Home Becomes Big Hit

A group of Indian-origin South African musicians who started an initiative showcasing their talent online during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus has reportedly become a big hit. According to the internatonal media reports, the 'SA musicians agaisnt COVID-19' project is helping the artists to showcase their talent in Indian song and music, and sometimes also accompanied by dance.

READ: South Africans Walk Outside As Country Eases Virus Lockdown

Virtual musical tour

The innovative initiative was reportedly started by Johannesburg residents, Lexy Shunmoogam, Chitra Perumal, Kreasan Moodley and Guru Pooven Pillay, as a result to keep people entertained for sometime in the weekend during the lockdown by connecting all singers and musicians online in a virtual musical tour via Facebook. According to the reports, the initiative has gained international repute and the group members reportedly said that they get called every week with demands from artists who want a slot on their Facebook page.

READ: 'Bombshell' Concert Stream Will Reunite Cast Of 'Smash'

Shunmoogam reportedly said that their main aim was to showcase the talent by simply sitting at home and providing a virtual platform for children who are learning the art form with local teachers. He added that they were shocked to see how artists who never ever performed together would be on the same platform at some stage. He added that they can't believe that they started as a small initiative and now become a unique event. He further added that it is attracting tens of thousands of people across the world through music. According to the reports, last week ''SA Musicians against COVID-19'' featured priests on its Facebook page from different temples across the country performing Kavady prayers.

READ: Falguni Pathak Holds Balcony Concert For Neighbours Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

South Africa eases restrictions

A festive atmosphere has enlivened South Africa’s streets as the country begun easing its strict lockdown conditions. From Johannesburg to Cape Town and other areas across the country thousands of people, most with mandated face masks and keeping some distance, promenaded outside, as per reports. For the first time in five weeks, people were reportedly permitted to leave their homes for exercise between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. The regulations impose a night curfew prohibiting movement of most residents from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

READ: Taylor Swift Makes A Special Announcement About Her 'City Of Lover' Concert

Pic Credit: Facebook