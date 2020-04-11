The Debate
Easter-inspired Nail Art That Will Bring The Spirit Of The Festival To Your Fingertips

Fashion

There are many Easter inspired nail art that are being shared on social media. They not only look beautiful but also encapsulates the fun of Easter. Read.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
easter inspired nail art

While Easter is a time to meet friends and family, the coronavirus lockdown has made that impossible. This has made people celebrate in the confines of their homes along with their family members. But while people are certainly missing the fun and frolic from the outside, it seems the spirit of Easter has remained unchanged. As people are spending their time at home, they are using it in different ways to make Easter special and fun. Social media is packed with pictures of Easter inspired nail art.

Here are some nail art ideas that one can follow to make the best out of Easter:

For the ones who prefer easy and simple

While nail art is not everyone's cup of tea, it certainly looks beautiful and is fun to do. There are many simple and easy nail art styles that one can follow. These not only look stunning and colourful but also seem very effortless. Here are some simple nail art photos that can be easily followed:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nail Haven Wax Bar (@nailhavenwaxbar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jess Urquhart (@artbyjess_85) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nails Atelier - Paulina K (@nails_atelier_paulina_k) on

A post shared by Lesley Fraser (@nailsnstuff_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Beauty Of Weybridge (@thebeautyofweybridge) on

For those who have the artsy touch:

There are many nail art ideas that give out artsy vibes as they have intricate work. People who own some nail art tools and also are good with their hands can go one step forward and follow some fun nail art tips. Here are some beautiful examples:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KG Nails North Hykeham (@kg_nails_nh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sugar Bubbles (@sugarbubbles_nailart) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NR K𝑜𝓈𝓂𝑒𝓉𝒾𝓀 (@nrkosmetik.dk) on

A post shared by @hails_2_the_nails on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @nailsartndesign on

First Published:
COMMENT
