Esha Gupta Makes A Stylish Cannes Debut In White Couture Gown

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on the opening day. The former Femina Miss India International 2007 winner arrived on the red carpet in a stellar look. However, she has no projects which are being screened at the festival. She stole hearts with her look and style.

Esha posed for the shutterbugs in an ethereal white dress, which featured floral patterns. Her dress had a risque slit. She accessorised her look with rings on both hands as well as silver earrings. Esha also wore silver heels to complete her look. Pictures of her Cannes 2023 red carpet appearance are currently making rounds on social media. Check them out below.

Esha Gupta at French Riviera

Taking to Instagram, Esha Gupta posted pictures of herself in a white outfit featuring different shades of magenta and purple. She captioned the picture simply with, “Cannes”. Check out her post below.

Moreover, the Raaz 3 actress also shared a video of herself from Paris. She said in the video that she is delighted to attend the Cannes Film Festival and thanked the Indian government and the FICCI for giving her the opportunity to be recognised on the global stage as part of the Indian delegation. Check out Esha’s video below.

Indian stars at Cannes 2023

Several stars are set to appear on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Anushka Sharma will make their appearances on the Cannes red carpet. Furthermore, actor Vijay Varma will also be present at the festival. It remains to be seen when other stars will be appearing at the esteemed film festival.