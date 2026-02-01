Explained | Why Women And Men's Shirts Have Button On Different Sides

Fashion choices may evolve over time, but some design styles seem to have a permanent place throughout history. One such design template that does not seem to have changed is the placement of buttons on shirts. Those with a penchant for fashion and styling must know that women's shirts are buttoned from the left side, while men's shirts have buttons on the right. The peculiar reason behind it is more nuanced than a simple sartorial choice.

Why do women's shirt button from left?

The practice dates back to the 13th and 14th centuries, when buttons first became popular in Europe. At the time, clothing with buttons was considered a luxury, worn mostly by the wealthy. For upper-class women, dressing was rarely a solo activity. Aristocratic women were often assisted by maids while getting dressed. Since most people are right-handed, placing buttons on the left side made it easier for a right-handed maid standing opposite the wearer to fasten the garment quickly and efficiently.

Men’s clothing, on the other hand, evolved with independence and practicality in mind. Men typically dressed themselves, so buttons were placed on the right side to make fastening easier for the wearer’s dominant hand. This functional difference gradually became a fashion standard that has survived well into the modern era.



Also Read: Inside Rohit Shetty’s Sea-Facing Home That Adds To His Net Worth

Another theory links the design to historical warfare and horse riding. Many men carried weapons such as swords on their left side. Having shirt buttons on the right reduced the chances of the garment catching on a weapon while drawing it. Although women were not traditionally involved in combat, their clothing design followed a different social and functional logic altogether.

Advertisement

There are also theories connected to breastfeeding. Some historians believe left-side buttons made it more convenient for mothers to hold babies with their left arm while using their right hand for other tasks. However, this explanation remains debated and less widely accepted.