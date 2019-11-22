Turmeric Face Mask: Here Are The Benefits Of Applying Turmeric On Your Skin

Turmeric contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. These characteristics may provide glow and lustre to the skin. Turmeric is also known to revive your skin by bringing out its natural glow. Using a turmeric face mask can help your skin. For many years, people have linked turmeric to cosmetic benefits. Turmeric gets its health benefits primarily because of curcumin, a bioactive component. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric’s use in households has also grown exponentially. Here are a few ways turmeric can help your skin.

Also read: Try These DIY Face Masks And Make Your Skin Glow From The Inside Out

Also read: Chocolate Masks: Try These Nourishing And Moisturising Dark Chocolate Face Masks At Home

Turmeric - rich in antioxidants

You can make a turmeric face mask at home by yourself. This could be a great help for your skin. Turmeric contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. These can help provide glow and lustre to your skin. These properties are known to prove beneficial to an extent. To make a turmeric face mask, mix small amounts of yoghurt, honey, and turmeric together and apply to your face. Keep the mask on for 15 minutes and then wash off with water.

Turmeric is also known to heal wounds. Curcumin, an element present in turmeric, is known to help wounds heal by decreasing inflammation and oxidation. It can also lower the response of your body to cutaneous wounds. Turmeric is perhaps more beneficial to us than we thought. Studies have also found that turmeric can positively affect tissue and collagen as well.

For Dermatological conditions and more

Turmeric is known to provide help to several dermatological conditions like eczema, alopecia, lichen planus, and other skin issues. If you have acne scars, turmeric can be useful for you. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities of turmeric may help your psoriasis by controlling flares and other symptoms. The National Psoriasis Foundation states that you can use it as a supplement or by adding it to food. Though, professional help is required for proper dosage. There are risks of using turmeric. When you are using it, you need to be careful about the dosage and how it might react to other medications you take. Also, avoid taking too much turmeric at one time.