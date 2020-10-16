Fashion Designing Students In Surat Perform ‘Garba’ Donning Designer PPE Kits; Watch

Ahead of Navratri in Gujarat, a group of students from the Institute of Design and Technology in Surat performed Garba wearing self-designed outfits made of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ANI, the hand-painted costumes have been designed by these fashion designing students. These unique Garba outfits will be gifted to the volunteers of COVID Care Centre of civil hospitals in Surat.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

COVID-19 Garba outfits

IDT's faculty member Aarushi Upreti explained to ANI the thought and concept behind these innovate PPE Garba outfits. She also spoke about the benefits of this fashionable and unique outfit. "There are several fashion industry workers who have come back from their homes and are working hard during this pandemic. This outfit is our way of thanking and honouring them because this festive season they haven't been able to create fashionable outfits," said Aarushi.

"The outfit is completely hand-painted and has a few embellishments as well. It can also be worn by people who wish to play Garba at small scale functions because this outfit is disposable. This designer PPE kit is the perfect Garba outfit amid the COVID-19 pandemic because people can wear it for the function and then throw it away," she further added.

Gujarat issued Navratri guidelines

Gujarat government has banned all Garba events in public places but Navratri pooja has been permitted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After obtaining permission from local authorities, people can set up an idol of goddess Durga in open space provided that COVID-19 protocols are followed. No one will be allowed to touch the idol and no prasad can be distributed. A maximum of 200 people will be allowed to gather for the celebration and puja which cannot extend over an hour. Indoor venues can only hold celebrations with 50% capacity with no more than 200 people. Garba performance is banned at all such gatherings.

Gujarat has a total of 1,56,121 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 14,782 are currently active. 1,37,733 COVID-19 patients have recovered to date. Gujarat's COVID-19 death toll is at 3,606.

