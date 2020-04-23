Here's A Look At How Kesha Has Been On A Style Evolution Over Years

Kesha is known worldwide for experimental looks. The singer is been in the industry for over a decade now and has inspired many with her varied vogue and chic looks. Here are some of the best fashion looks of Kesha that ruled the fashion industry for years.

Old classic look

Here, Kesha turned up in an old classic look. She stunned in a top knot hairband. For eye makeup, she went for dark kajal and liner.

Short Hair

Ever since Kesha entered Hollywood, she has been flaunting her long hair. However, back in 2017, the makeup line-owner also opted for short hair looks. She chopped her hair till her shoulder and kept some bangs.

Face Painting

In 2017, while Kesha created her powerful song Praying, she also started the trend of face painting. Praying received universal acclaim, with music critics praising Kesha's vocals. Check out Kesha's look.

Chic Blonde look

In this look, Kesha stunned in designer clothes. Her straight blonde hair has surely set goals. She is also seen sporting printed sunglasses.

Coloured Hair

Kesha has coloured her hair with varied types of colours. From blue to baby pink and a half and half style, the singer has done it all. Take a look at Kesha's photos.

Introduced fur

Kesha is one of those stars who love wearing furry outfits. In mid-2018 she was seen following the fur fashion trend for every show and concert. Check out Kesha's outfits designed with fur.

Cowboy Hats

When in late 2018, the cowboy hats started to get back in fashion, Kesha picked it up. She was spotted sporting the hat for many of her shoots. She sported different types of cowboy hats, plain ones to the ones with studded diamonds.

Dark Rock Look

In early 2020, Kesha got back the dark rock look in trend. For one of her performances, she stunned in a black leather outfit with dark makeup and a rock-style look. Check out Kesha's outfits.

Hippie Look

One of the recent looks of Kesha is the hippie look. Here, she stuns in loose and light outfits. She also dons quirky makeup and similar accessories. Kesha has also got her bangs back in this look.