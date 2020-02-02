Union Budget
Celeb-inspired Fringe Hairstyles That You Can Rock This Season

Fashion

Fringe is the new trending hairstyle that many Hollywood and Bollywood celebs opt for. Take a look at these Hollywood stars with this hairstyle. Read more.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
fringe

Fringe hairstyles are also called bang hairstyles. They fall over the scalp's front hairline to cover the forehead. Fringe haircuts make women look younger than normal. Popular Hollywood stars have been keeping us updated with the face-framing fringe in the 21st century, on and off the red carpet. From the curtain cut to the wispy side fringes, here are the top fringe hairstyles that you might like.

Different kinds of fringe hairstyles for you to take inspiration from

Selena Gomez

Also Read: Top Kiara Advani-inspired Hairstyles That You Must Try

A celebrity stylist Ted Gibson stated that fringes go in and out of style but always look the best on red carpets. He said that the focus is on the eyes which help the bangs to frame according to the feature of the model. He also added that a softer fringe hairstyle is in trend now and it offers an ideal look for soft sexiness and gives a fun and flirty vibe.  Ted Gibson also advised that anyone who has naturally curly or wavy hair can go for a blunt cut with a break in the bangs. The stylist even suggested you can go for a fake sharp fringe for just an event or even part it in the middle. For someone who has long hair, they can go for a wispy side bang.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Hairstyles That You Could Try Out To Enhance Your Looks

