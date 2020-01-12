Gigi Hadid's Hairstyles And Unique Looks That You Must Check Out

Gigi Hadid is one of the most popular American celebrities in the world. The fashion model is known for a number of reasons. Hadid makes headlines regularly with her social media updates. Her fans wait for her next post and within seconds the world gets on their toes to imitate her style. In the year 2016, Hadid was also coined as the 'International Model of the Year' by the British Fashion Council. Listed below are Gigi Hadid's top 5 hairstyle looks that are worth giving a try.

Top 5 Gigi Hadid's hairstyles worth giving a shot

1) The curly messy hair look

This ramp look of Gigi Hadid is perfect for those glam days. Gigi Hadid's hairstyles are always trending and this one is definitely a winner. The look is chic and goes well with her outfit.

2) The middle partition Look

The famous middle partition low bun look of Gigi Hadid is very famous. Gigi Hadid's hairstyles have been widely popular in Hollywood and this one is another look that stands out with her shades. Her chic leather jacket and hairstyle go well together.

3) The straight hair look

Gigi Hadid's hairstyles have one look that is super common and that is the straight hair look. This look is a neat straight hair look that goes with almost any outfit. To get this look all you need is a comb and a straightener and some setting spray.

4) The wet hair look

Gigi Hadid's hairstyles have another common look and that is the wet hair sleek look. The model is famous for effortlessly pulling this look, be it on a ramp or on the streets. This is one of her most iconic looks and one must try it out.

5) The half braid look

When it comes to hairstyles, Gigi knows how to kill it. This special half braid style on the ramp suits Hadid very well. Try this killer half braid Gigi Hadid's hairstyle to look super glam on any normal day.

