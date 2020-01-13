Top Kiara Advani-inspired Hairstyles That You Must Try

Kiara Advani is undoubtedly one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. She became one of the most-talked-about stars of the previous year with her superhit films including Kabir Singh and the recently released Good Newwz.

Apart from her outstanding performances in the movies, the actor made heads turn with her effortless fashion styles. Though, many of her fans love the diva's sartorial choices, it was her hairstyles that grabbed the attention.

From waves to a slick ponytail, Kiara pulls every hairstyle like no other. If you are looking for some style ideas for the upcoming season, then check out her photos.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid's Most Stunning Looks In Denim That You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Kalki Koechlin-Guy Hershberg & Other Couples Who Won The Internet With Baby Announcements

Kiara Advani-approved hairstyles

Sleek ponytail

If you are opting for a chic look, then a sharp pony is a perfect match for the look. This is the easiest way to jazz up your look when you are running short of time and want to add an edge over your outfits. Kiara Advani is a pro at pulling off this hairstyle. She paired her denim jumpsuits with ring earrings and opted for a messy ponytail. Take a look.

Retro curls

You can create wonders with soft wavy retro curls like Kiara Advani. The diva has opted for this retro hairstyle with many outfits. You can opt for this hairstyle on thigh-slit embellished dresses or simply any long dresses.

Take a look at other Kiara Advani hairstyles to try

Straight chic hair

Half bun

Low bun

ALSO READ | Must-try Hairstyles Of Kumkum Bhagya's Rhea Aka Naina Singh

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.