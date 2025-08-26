From Ear Chains to Nose Pins, These 5 Timeless Accessories Will Take Your Festive Fits From Drab To Fab Instantly

Festive fashion means getting all your sarees and salwars out and slaying in it. While every look, every mood, and every person is different, what really makes or breaks ethnic fashion are the accessories.

While some can overshadow or take a look down, here are a few safe bets when it comes to accessories that will always elevate your ethnic outfits without fail.

Ear Chains

Source: Instagram

From Bollywood fashionistas to your favourite influencers, everyone is wearing ear chain, especially the chunky ones at that, to complement desi fits. It frames the face beautifully and gives a focal point, and the best part – it gives you that perfect and easy hairstyle that looks oh-so-feminine.

Bun Cages

Source: Pinterest

Talking about hairstyles, buns go with almost any Indian or fusion outfit. But just a bun with flowers is a thing of the past. Invest in ornate bun cages that serve like a piece of jewellery for your hair. From chic and minimal to full glam, these come in a variety of styles and elevates your hairstyle game like no other.

Bejewelled Belts

Source: Instagram

Yet another accessory that we have all seen on actresses and influencers, this gives you not only that divine feminine look but also helps accentuate your curves. While minimalist designs can look absolutely gorgeous with cocktail and pre-draped sarees, a good, old fashion kamarbandh in all its bejeweled glory is all you need to take your heavy silk sarees to the next level.

Ethnic Nose Pins

Source: Instagram

Don’t have a lot of time to completely transform your look? Opt for a nose pin. It completely transforms your face and makes you look festive instantly. Also, retire the thought that nose pins only go with heavy sarees and lehengas. Sometimes wearing it with simple churidaar-kurtas can also do wonders.

Statement Blouse