Deepika Padukone's Burgundy Jumper And Trouser Outfit For Birthday Special Fan Meet Costs Less Than ₹7K

Deepika Padukone flew to New York on December 22 to celebrate Christmas, New Year and her birthday with her husband Ranveer Singh and daughter Dua. Ahead of the day, the actress hosted a special fan meet on December 12 in Mumbai. Her birthday event was titled ‘A day of gratitude with Deepika Padukone’, and she opted for a comfortable yet chic look for the hours-long private bash.

Decoding Deepika Padukone's fan-meet look

In several inside photos and videos going viral from the fan meet, Deepika could be seen in a maroon coloured jumper teamed with a burgundy straight pants. She completed the look with matching pump heels. The Piku actress left her tresses open and accessorised with minimal jewellery for the event.

An Instagram page, Bolly Women Closet, has decoded Deepika's look to unveil the cost of her outfit. The actress donned the Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper from H&M, which is priced at ₹4,499. Her trouser was priced at a decent ₹1,699. Deepika opted for pump shoes from Louis Vuitton, whose cost remains unknown. Social media users shared that her fit was not available in stores in India. However, these claims have not been independently checked.



Also Read: Deepika Kickstarts Bday Celebration With Authentic Indian Dinner In NYC

Deepika Padukone books air travel, cuts massive cake with fans on her birthday

The photos, videos and inside information from Deepika Padukone's fan meet are everywhere on social media. Fans of the actress shared how she arranged for their travel to Mumbai and spent significant time with each and every attendee at the event. They also shared that the actress offered a rich spread of food, including a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.



Also Read: Deepika Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans In A Private Bash

Advertisement

In now viral videos, Deepika is also seen cutting a massive, three-tiered chocolate cake in the presence of her fans. Those who attended the event also shared that the actress spoke about her upcming movies, motherhood and her husband Ranveer Singh at the fan meet.