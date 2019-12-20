Fruit Facials With Exotic Fruits That Will Do Wonders For Your Skin

Fruits are full of vitamins and minerals and prove to be a good nutrient supplier for the body. They not only keep the body healthy but also makes the skin look fresh, glowing and beautiful. Including fruits in a facial is a great idea as it also helps stay clear of harmful chemicals on the skin. The fragrance from the fruits has spa-benefits that help the skin relax and de-stress. Here are some exotic fruit facials to try out:

Kiwi and Avocado fruit facial

Both green and tropical fruits, kiwi and avocado are full of essential nutrients. Eating these fruits helps get healthy, glowing skin. For the pack, one needs an avocado, kiwi and a tablespoon of honey. To prepare this facial with exotic fruits peel off the skin of the avocado and kiwi, mashing them together into a smooth paste. Add honey to the mash and mix well. Apply the paste on the face and wash it off after 30 minutes with water. Do not forget to moisturize the skin. Avocado and Kiwi is one of the fruit facials which work extremely good for all skin types.

Orange peel fruit facial

Orange pulp is extremely healthy while the rind is beneficial as well. The nutrients in the fruit makes the skin fresh and rejuvenated. For this fruit facial one needs three oranges, one tablespoon of yoghurt and one tablespoon of honey. To make this facial one needs to peel the oranges. Break the peels into small bits, wash them and let it dry out. Grind them to the powdered form and store in a bottle. Make the pack by mixing two tablespoons of the powder with one tablespoon of yoghurt and honey. Leave it on for 20 minutes before washing the face. The orange peel powder facial works best for oily skin.

Strawberry and chocolate fruit facial

While strawberry and chocolate sound like some interesting dessert, the combination also works extremely well for the skin. For this facial one `needs four strawberries, one tablespoon of cocoa powder and one tablespoon of honey. To make this fruit facial one needs to blend the strawberries to a smooth pulp. Add cocoa powder and honey to it and apply the pack to the face. Leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off with warm water. People with every skin type can indulge in this facial for healthy and glowing skin.

