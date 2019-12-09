Four Exotic Fruits From Around The World That Are A Must-try

Nature has created an environment perfect for every being to survive and flourish. With bountiful of wondrous sights to scrumptious food, the Mother Earth has it all. Besides regular fruits, exotic fruits have been trending, thanks to globalization. You can savour some of the unique fruits with ease from your nearby stores. Filled with numerous health properties, they taste equally incredible. We have mentioned some exotic fruits from around the world that are a must-try.

1. Mangosteen

This tropical evergreen tree bears purple-red coloured fruits known as Mangosteen. With inedible hard peel, the inside of this fruit is white. This juicy delectable flesh has tangy flavours that are used in syrups and juices for its amazing health benefits and palate tickling taste. Originally from South East Asia, if you ever come across Mangosteen give this soft delish a try.

2. Snake Fruit

Owing to its name to scaly outer coating, Snake Fruit is quite popular in Thailand. Originally from Indonesia, these fruits grow in beautiful clusters. Snake fruit has reddish-brown shade peel and its white inside has a sweet and sour flavour. This fresh snack is savoured on-the-go in the streets of the country. Besides being consumed directly, this fruit is utilized for its syrup, pickles and candies.

3. Breadfruit

This unique fruit tastes like bread. With numerous health benefits, the name of this fruit is derived from the texture of its moderately ripened version which, when cooked gives out a taste quite similar to freshly baked bread and potato. Breadfruit, besides being used as a snack, is effective as an insect repellent. Furthermore, it is a staple food in various tropical regions and its tree useful for many purposes.

4. Longan

This tropical tree bears edible fruits which appear similar to Lychee fruit. Covered with thin and hard peel, it has jelly-like translucent white inside with an elongated black seed. Less aromatic than Lychee, this tender fruit is consumed in soups and desserts, besides being munched as a snack.

